Man dies after crash with train

WINFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A 66-year-old eastern Missouri man is dead, two days after his pickup truck collided with a freight train.



William Schulte of Winfield was driving the pickup Monday afternoon near Old Monroe when he pulled across a set of tracks opeated by Burlington Northern on a gravel road near Missouri 79.



The tracks are marked but no gates are present at the crossing.



Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch



