Man dies after duplex fire in Arnold

ARNOLD (AP) — Fire officials say a man rescued from a fire at his duplex in Arnold has died.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 57-year-old Kenneth Springman died at a hospital Tuesday night about an hour after he was rescued from his burning residence, where he apparently lived alone.

Ron Harder, public information officer for the Rock Community Fire Protection District, said that police officers arrived at the scene just ahead of firefighters and spotted Springman through thick smoke. Springman suffered severe smoke inhalation and burns, and was taken to St. Anthony's Medical Center in south St. Louis County.

Arnold Police Capt. Bob Ruckman said that the fire appears to have been accidental. The state fire marshal's office continues to investigate the fire.