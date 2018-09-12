Man dies after fall from roof, employer cited for safety violation

KNOB NOSTER - The U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited two companies for serious safety violations after a roofer fell to his death while on the job.

The father of two young boys fell two stories while working on a building at Whiteman Air Force Base in November 2014.

Investigators said the man, 30, may have survived if his employer, Midwest Roofing, had provided the proper safety gear.

OSHA has proposed penalties of $29,400 to Midwest Roofing and $19,600 in penalties to Infinite Energy Construction.

OSHA said workers were not trained in ladder safety or protected from falls greater than six feet.