Man dies after falling from 16th floor at St. Louis hotel

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis authorities are investigating the death of a man who apparently fell from the 16th floor at a downtown hotel.

St. Louis Fire Department spokesman Gregg Favre told The St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the man fell from the 16th floor at the Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel early Sunday.

Favre says the man, who was not identified, crashed through the atrium into the lobby and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.