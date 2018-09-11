Man dies after falling from hotel room window

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say a man fell to his death from a 10th-floor window at a downtown hotel over the weekend and they believe alcohol may have played a role.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the man fell at the Crowne Plaza St. Louis at 11:18 p.m. Saturday

The victim is believed to be in his 20s, but police have not released his identity.