Man dies after falling off cliff

JEFFERSON CITY — A 71-year-old man died Sunday after he fell off a cliff.

Jefferson City Police officers responded after people walking on a bridge reported an elderly man calling for help. Officials said people reported they heard him from the ground near railroad tracks close to Bolivar Street.

Officials said the man was trimming trees along a bluff near Water Street before he lost his balance and fell.

The man was taken to University Hospital where he died from his injuries.