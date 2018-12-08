Man dies after jumping from ambulance

O'FALLON (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a 38-year-old man they say jumped out of an ambulance and died a short time later when officers tried to take him into custody.

O'Fallon police say the man died late Sunday not long after he kicked at officers and lost consciousness.

Authorities say officers responding to a report that a man was standing in a street were told by the man's mother that her son was acting paranoid.

Police say the man was hallucinating and at times speaking incoherently. But he agreed to go to a hospital for an evaluation and voluntarily got into the ambulance, only to jump out a short time later.

Officers found him, and he initially complied with their orders before thrashing as handcuffed him.