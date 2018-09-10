Man Dies After Shooting in Rural Greene County

4 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, January 23 2014 Jan 23, 2014 Thursday, January 23, 2014 10:13:00 AM CST January 23, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Greene County authorities say a 51-year-old man is jailed after a fatal shooting at a rural home.

The shooting Wednesday afternoon left a 60-year-old man dead. The victim was shot in the face.

Greene County investigators say they will recommend prosecutors charge the suspect with second-degree murder.

Deputies said the two men lived in the trailer together. Officers had been called to the home for domestic disturbances several times in the past.

The victim's name has not been released.

 

