Man Dies After Van Tire Blows Out

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - 49-year-old Charles Burnes of Fenton, Mo. died after a tire blew out in the van he was riding in at approximately 7:15 a.m. Saturday. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Erika Flynn of Fenton, Mo. was driving a Chevrolet Astro van with six passengers when it skidded off the right side of the roadway of southbound Interstate 55 near the 107 mile marker and overturned.

A coroner pronounced Burnes dead at the scene of the crash, and all remaining occupants were taken to Francis Regional Medical Center in Cape Girardeau via ambulance.