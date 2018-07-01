Man Dies after Vehicle Strikes Tree

WAYNE COUNTY - Dennis Hadley, 59, of Imperial, Mo. died Wednesday after driving off the right side of Route D and overcorrecting at approximately 8:40 a.m. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Hadley's vehicle then travelled off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

A Wayne County coroner pronounced him dead at the scene of the crash, and the highway patrol said Hadley was wearing a seatbelt.