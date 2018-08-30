Man dies from fall at Kansas City industrial park

By: The Associated Press

INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Authorities say a man has died from a fall at a suburban Kansas City industrial park.

Independence police said in a news release that officers found the 58-year-old man dead while responding Sunday to the Allis Chalmers Industrial Park. Police said the man worked at one of the businesses inside the facility and that his death appeared to be accidental.

The name of the man wasn't immediately released.