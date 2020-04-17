Man dies from gunshot wound in Kingdom City

KINGDOM CITY - Deputies from the Callaway County Sheriff's Department were responding to a residence as part of an ongoing felony investigation on April 17 when they noticed a male suspect had been shot.

When police arrived at the residence, he was outside, but fled back into it after seeing police.

When deputies got inside they home, they noticed the suspect had been shot. Callaway County EMS personnel declared the man dead around 11 a.m.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook and said a death investigation is ongoing and the scene is secure.