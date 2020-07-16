Man dies from gunshot wounds on the way to the hospital early Wednesday morning

JEFFERSON CITY - A man died from multiple gunshot wounds early Wednesday morning in Jeff City.

The Jefferson City communications center started getting calls around 12:16 a.m. about a weapons offense on Jackson Street, according to a news release.

Officers found a 35-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds in the road.

"Officers provided medical attention to the victim until emergency medical services arrived on scene and transported the victim to a local hospital," according to the release.

The man was stabilized at the hospital and was being transported for further treatment in Columbia.

He died on the way to the hospital in Columbia, the release said.

There is a single suspect description from multiple family members and witnesses on scene.

"The suspect, a black male with dreadlocks (hair) was seen fleeing the area on foot," the release said.

Officers are still investigating the incident and no one is in custody at this time.

"It is too early in the investigation to determine a motive," the release said.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Jefferson City Police Department at (573)-634-6400, or Crimestoppers at 659-TIPS (659-8477).