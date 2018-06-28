Man dies in boating accident at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY - A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks killed one man and injured three others on Thursday.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol's boating incident report, 43-year-old Daniel Walters of Battle Creek, Nebraska, was found dead at the crash site at the 71 mile-marker.

The report said the boat was traveling upstream at a high speed before it crashed into the shoreline.

Two of the men in the boat were transported to Lake Regional Hospital by ambulance, and the third was flighted to University Hospital.

Investigators are unsure who was driving the boat when it struck the shoreline.