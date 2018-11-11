Man Dies in Car Crash

AP-MO--Traffic Death,0054SW Missouri man dies in 1-car crash SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A southwest Missouri man is dead after his car crashed on Missouri 13 near Springfield. The highway patrol says 53-year-old Leonard Busch of Brighton was killed after his vehicle left the highway, overturned and partially ejected him. He was pronounced dead at the scene, seven miles north of Springfield.