Man dies in Cole County after stopping in passing lane

The Associated Press and James Packard, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

By: The Associated Press and James Packard, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Authorities said an 80-year-old St. Louis man is dead after an accident in Cole County Sunday.

Authorities said Alexander Klimenko stopped his car in the passing lane of U.S. 54 and got struck from behind. Two other men were seriously hurt.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Klimenko was driving a 2004 Mercedes C240. They said the reason why Klimenko stopped in the passing lane was unknown.

Another car struck the back of the car, killing Klimenko and leaving his 84-year-old passenger with serious injuries.

The driver of the car that struck Klimenko's car, 54-year-old Mark Miner of Laquey, Missouri, was also hospitalized with serious injuries.

[Editor's Note: This story has been updated from its original format for clarity.]