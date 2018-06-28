Man dies in crash after colliding with guardrail

JEFFERSON CITY - An accident involving a run in with a guardrail ended in the death of 47-year-old Derek J. Schrimpf in the early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 26.

Police said Schrimp drove his vehicle off the right side of US 54. It happened while heading east, around 100 feet of Shepherd Hills Road. The vehicle then struck a guardrail and overturned, ejecting Schrimpf.

Cole County Captain John Wheeler pronounced Schrimpf dead at the scene at 1:24 a.m.

Tow Pro took the vehicle, a 2006 GMC Sierra, from the scene.

Schrimpf was transported to Capital Region Hospital by Houser Millard Funeral Home.

This is Troop F's third fatality for December and 71st fatality for 2014. Troop F covers 13 mid-Missouri counties including Boone, Cooper and Callaway counties.