Man dies in crash after colliding with wrong-way vehicle

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A New Bloomfield man died Thursday after a head-on collision with another car.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday when 27-year-old Justin McDonald of Mokane was driving north on Route CC, and 53-year-old Lori Conner of Mokane was headed toward him, going south on the wrong side of the road.

MSHP said McDonald tried to avoid Conner by driving on the other side of the road, but both drivers corrected and collided head-on near the middle of the road.

McDonald's passenger, 27-year-old Chad Fleischmann was pronounced dead at the scene and McDonald was taken to University Hospital in serious condition, according to MSHP.

MSHP said Conner was life-flighted to University Hospital, also in serious condition.

MSHP reported none of three involved in the accident were wearing seat belts.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify the names of the drivers and passenger.]