Man Dies in Crash in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident that occurred in Camden County, 7.9 miles north of Route J. The accident happened at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, March 10. The victim, a 60-year-old male, was ejected from the vehicle he was driving while swerving on the road. He was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to Hedges Funeral Home in Camdenton.