Man Dies in Farm-Related Accident Near Palmyra

By: Associated Press

PALMYRA - A northeast Missouri man died when a tractor trailer drove over him in a field.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office says 62-year-old Gary W. Bradney died Wednesday morning near Palmyra.

The sheriff's office says that Bradney was working underneath a tractor trailer full of corn when someone began driving it to a local repair shop. The trailer rolled over Bradney, killing him.

WGEM reports that deputies do not suspect foul play. An autopsy will be performed Thursday in Columbia.