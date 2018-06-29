Man Dies in Harrison County Crash

HARRISON COUNTY - Sterling Lowrey, 58, of Bethany, Mo. died after failing to negotiate a curve on Missouri 13 at approximately 11:35 p.m. Monday. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lowrey's vehicle drove off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree where it came to rest.

Rescue workers transported Lowrey to Harrison County Hospital where a doctor later pronounced him dead. The highway patrol said in its report Lowrey was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.