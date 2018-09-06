Man Dies in Highway 63 Car Accident

BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri Highway Patrol has identified the man killed in an accident on Highway 63 and Calvert Hill Road Wednesday afternoon. Troopers said the accident killed 55-year-old Stanton L. Garr of Rothville, Missouri. Garr did not yield to a vehicle driving southbound on Highway 63, while he was trying to cross the southbound lanes. The car hit Garr's vehicle in the passenger side door, killing Garr on the scene.

Marvin Loftis, 54, of Hallsville was driving the other vehicle and suffered only minor injuries. Crews took Loftis to Boone Hospital.