Man Dies in Highway 63 Crash

BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the name of a man that died in an accident on Highway 63 southbound near Calvert Hill Road at approximately 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. 55-year-old Stanton Garr of Rothville died after failing to yield to a southbound vehicle while travelling westbound. According to a crash report from the highway patrol, Garr was crossing the southbound lanes of Highway 63 when he pulled into the second vehicle's path.

The southbound vehicle struck Garr in the passenger side door. A medical examiner pronounced Garr dead at the scene, and he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.