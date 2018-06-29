Man dies in house fire in southwestern Missouri

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Southwestern Missouri authorities said a man has died in a house fire.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the man's identity hasn't been released.

The Springfield Fire Department said crews responded Monday morning to a 911 call at a Springfield home, where five other adults and one child managed to escape the blaze. The man's body was found in the home's kitchen.

The department said two firefighters suffered minor injuries from falling debris while trying to put out the blaze.

An investigation is ongoing into what caused the fire.