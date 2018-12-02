Man Dies in Jefferson City Train Collision

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department responded to a fatal accident on Industrial Drive at approximately 11 p.m. Thursday. According to a media release from the police department, officers found the driver of a pickup truck pinned in his truck after striking a train. The driver died at the scene of the crash.

Police said the driver was a man but have not disclosed further information. An initial investigation revealed the truck was traveling eastbound as a train was travelling westbound across tracks near Industrial Drive. The police department said visible road flares to alert the driver of the tracks were in place at the time of the accident.

Responders from the Jefferson City Fire Department removed the driver from the vehicle due to the severity of the crash. The truck also had to be dislodged from the train by tow trucks. No one aside from the driver of the truck suffered injuries.