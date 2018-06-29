Man Dies in Johnson County Tractor Accident

JOHNSON COUNTY - A 71-year-old Centerview, Mo. man died after striking a tree while driving a tractor at approximately 7:38 p.m. Wednesday. The accident happened on Northwest County Road 50 in Johnson County.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, John Lee was driving an Allis-Chalmers tractor down a steep decline. Lee experienced mechanical difficulties and lost control of the tractor. After eventually striking a tree, Lee fell off the tractor. The tractor then ran over Lee, and a Johnson County assistant coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.