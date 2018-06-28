Man Dies in Late Night Columbia Shooting

COLUMBIA - A 25-year-old man is dead after a shooting late Sunday night.

Columbia Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting in front of a laundromat at Conley and Brickton Roads around 11:10 p.m. Sunday night. Officers found the man unconscious with gunshot wounds next to a vehicle. Paramedics took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim is not being identified at this time pending notification of next of kin. There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description at this time, and police have not released any further details.

The Criminal Investigation Division was notified, responded, and is investigating. Police say anyone with information about this incident should contact the Columbia Police Department non-emergency number, (573) 442-6131, or Crime Stoppers, (573) 875-TIPS, to remain anonymous.