Man Dies in Motel Fire West of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say one man has died in a motel fire west of Springfield.

Officials responded to the Cloud Drift Motel around 2 a.m. Monday. Brookline Fire Chief Larry McConnell says the man used oxygen to help him breath and several oxygen tanks were inside the room.

Broadcaster KSPR reported that the fire started near the bed, and officials had warned the man before about smoking in bed.

The name of the man wasn't immediately released.