Man dies in Old Sunrise Acres Drive house fire

Photo: Sunrise Beach Fire Department

SUNRISE BEACH - A male victim died in a house fire on Old Sunrise Acres Drive.

The Sunrise Beach Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire early Friday morning. After arriving to the house they were able to knock out the fire in a matter of minutes.

When they went inside the home, they found the man's body. The fire department said it would be releasing the victim's name Monday morning.

They are currently investigating the cause of the fire but belive the fire may have been caused by a faulty wood stove.

(Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the latest information.)