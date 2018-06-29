Man Dies in Perryville Mobile Home Fire

PERRYVILLE, Mo. - A southeast Missouri man is dead after fire broke out inside his mobile home.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 23-year-old Phillip Roessler of Perryville died early Saturday.

Fire officials believe the blaze began in the kitchen while Roessler was asleep. A friend found Roessler's body several hours later. Roessler was alone in the mobile home at the time of the fire.