Man Dies In Single Vehicle Crash

65-year-old James L. Kellett was traveling north on Highway 63 just south of the Route AC/Grindstone Parkway overpass around 2:42 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

His vehicle, a 2005 Lincoln Navigator, traveled off the east side of the roadway striking a small post. Kellett tried to correct the vehicle and it returned to the northbound lanes for a short distance before crossing the center median and southbound lanes.

The Columbia man's vehicle then continued to travel northbound in a field on the west side of the roadway until the vehicle collided with trees near an embankment.

The navigator caught fire and burned until the Columbia Fire Department arrived on scene. Firefighters extricated the driver from the vehicle.

The driver was transported to the University Hospital by ambulance where he later died.