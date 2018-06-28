Man dies in single vehicle crash in Mexico

MEXICO - A 34-year-old man died Thursday morning after he crashed his vehicle.

Omar Guadencio Cruz-Martinez, of Mexico, Missouri, was driving his 1999 Honda crossover southbound on Fairground Road when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to the scene around 4:20 a.m.

Officials say Cruz-Martinez was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital-Audrain by EMS crews, where he was eventually pronounced dead from his injuries.

Cruz-Martinez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to police.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.