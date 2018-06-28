Man dies in St. Louis apartment building fire

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis fire officials say a man was killed in an apartment building fire that sent about a half dozen other people to hospitals.

Fire officials say firefighters using ladders managed to rescue about 20 people during the Monday morning blaze in the three-story building.

The name of the man who died was not immediately released. Fire Capt. Garon Mosby says that victim was found on the second floor.

The roughly six victims taken to the hospital were treated for smoke inhalation.

There was no immediate word on the possible cause of the fire.

No firefighters were injured.