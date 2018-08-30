Man dies in St. Louis apartment building fire

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis fire officials said a man was killed in an apartment building fire that sent about a half dozen other people to hospitals.

Fire officials said firefighters using ladders managed to rescue about 20 people during the Monday morning blaze in the three-story building.

The name of the man who died was not immediately released. Fire Capt. Garon Mosby said that victim was found on the second floor.

Roughly six victims were taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Mosby told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch the blaze likely began accidentally when unattended cooking caused the stove's natural gas to flow freely into the apartment before the gas somehow ignited.

No firefighters were injured.