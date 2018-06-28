Man Dies in St. Louis-Area Quarry Accident

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (AP) - Federal investigators will try to determine what caused an accident that killed an employee at an eastern Missouri quarry.

Authorities say 61-year-old William Sievert of St. Peters died in the accident Wednesday at the Fred Weber rock quarry in Maryland Heights. He was buried in a rock blasting accident.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration will investigate the accident.

Fred Weber officials said in a statement the accident occurred during routine rock blasting work. The company says it will fully cooperate with the investigation into the death of Sievert, who worked for Fred Weber for 24 years.