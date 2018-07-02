Man dies in St. Louis County house fire

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS (AP) — The St. Louis County bomb and arson unit is investigating a fatal house fire in Breckenridge Hills.

The fire broke out about 3 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters pulled a man in his 50s from the burning home. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim's name has not been released.

Community Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Jim Loehrer told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the fire apparently began in the rear exterior of the home.