Man Dies in St. Louis Road Rage Incident
ST. LOUIS - A man is dead after what police are calling a road rage incident in St. Louis.
Problems began Thursday on Interstate 70 when a box-style truck allegedly cut off a Lincoln Navigator. The 43-year-old Navigator driver followed the truck as it exited the interstate at the Union exit in north St. Louis. On Union, the two vehicles collided several times, and both eventually stopped.
Police say the driver of the Navigator got out with a hammer and began striking the truck, then struck the driver before jumping on the truck's hood.
The truck began driving and the man fell from the hood. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Names were not released and it wasn't known if charges would be filed.
