Man Dies in St. Louis Road Rage Incident

ST. LOUIS - A man is dead after what police are calling a road rage incident in St. Louis.

Problems began Thursday on Interstate 70 when a box-style truck allegedly cut off a Lincoln Navigator. The Navigator driver, identified by police as 43-year-old Darvin Wallace of St. Louis, followed the truck as it exited the interstate at the Union exit in north St. Louis. On Union, the two vehicles collided several times, and both eventually stopped.

Police say Wallace got out with a hammer and began striking the truck, then struck the driver before jumping on the truck's hood.

The truck began driving and Wallace fell from the hood and was run over by the truck. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The truck driver had minor injuries.