Man Dies in Stone County Accident

STONE COUNTY - Gary Barta, 63, of Shell Knob, Mo. died after driving off the roadway on Missouri 39 north of Carr Lane. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Barta's vehicle struck a culvert and overturned at approximately 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

A Stone County coroner pronounced Barta dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.