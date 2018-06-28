Man dies in wrong-way crash on Kansas City interstate

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A man driving the wrong way on an interstate in Kansas City died after a crash with two vehicles, according to police.

The accident happened late Sunday on Interstate 435 near the Kansas City International Airport.

Police spokesman Sgt. Bill Mahoney said the driver was traveling north in the southbound lanes when he collided head-on with a truck. His Jeep went into another lane and was hit by a semi truck.

The driver of the Jeep was ejected and died at the scene. His name had not been released as of Monday morning.

The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.