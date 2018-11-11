Man Draws 137-year Sentence for Rape, Assault

PLATTE CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man who was identified partly by a shoe print on his victim's face has been sentenced to 137 years in prison for rape and assault.

The Platte County prosecutor says a judge followed the jury's recommendations Thursday in sentencing 22-year-old Stephen J. Lockhart.

The victim testified that Lockhart grabbed her outside her apartment around 12:30 a.m. on April 30, 2011, and then drove to a secluded area in the northern part of Kansas City.

The woman said Lockhart raped her twice, choked her with a belt and stomped on her face. When he drove away, she walked two miles in the dark for help.

Another woman testified during the sentencing phase of the trial that Lockhart had assaulted and raped her in the same secluded area in March 2011.