Man draws gun in Break Time parking lot

COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a possible armed robbery in the parking lot of a gas station on East Broadway.

Officers responded to Break Time around 3 p.m. on Saturday. Both the victim and the suspect left the gas station before police arrived.

The shift manager, Denez Bradford, said he typically does not see this kind of violence at work.

"I've seen stealing from here and we have to go back through the camera. Drive-offs will happen. So it's not my first rodeo, but as manager, this is definitely a first for me," Bradford said.

Officers said the male suspect was wearing dark clothing and drove away in a dark SUV.

Police said they weren't sure if the suspect got away with anything, but they said he did draw a gun.

Police encouraged anyone with information about the incident to call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS.