Man Drives Self to Hospital After Machete Attack

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 28-year-old man is recovering after being attacked with a machete.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that two men got into a quarrel Wednesday night. One of the men grabbed a machete and cut the arm of the other man.

The attacker fled. The victim got into another car and drove himself to the hospital. He was treated for minor cuts.

The victim refused to give police information about the attacker.