Man drowns after falling into Missouri state park quarry
BELLEVIEW (AP) — Authorities say a man has drowned after falling off a rock cliff and into a water-filled quarry at Elephant Rocks State Park in eastern Missouri.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 24-year-old Rashad Moungo, of St. Louis. The patrol says he fell into the quarry Tuesday, began to struggle and then went under again. A coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.
Elephant Rocks State Park is located about 70 miles south of St. Louis. It features giant granite boulders. A type of granite called Missouri Red was quarried on the park grounds from the 1860s through the early 1900s. Over the years, the quarries filled with water.
