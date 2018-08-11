Man Drowns at Lake

The Missouri State Water Patrol responded to the call from Bonaire Resort in Camdenton late Saturday night. Fredrick Adams, 38, of Camdenton drowned in 10 feet of water right next to a dock at the resort. Water Patrol found his body less than two hours later.

Witnesses say they saw Adams drinking alcohol before he disappeared from the dock. The death is the eighth drowning at the lake this year.

"Most of our drowning this year have been from docks, so that just goes to show people, that whether you're on a dock or on a boat, drinking around the water can be very, very dangerous," said Nick Humphrey of the Missouri State Water Patrol. "Drinking alcohol and being around water, obviously there's nothing illegal about it. It's a personal choice, but as we've seen this summer, it's a personal choice that can have tragic consequences."

Management at the Bonaire Resort declined to make any comments regarding the drowning.

Seven of the eight drownings this year have involved alcohol. Although drowning deaths are at a record high, the number of boating injuries and accidents is down from last year.