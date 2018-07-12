Man Drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY - A man from Texas drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 60-year-old David Wilson, of Corinth, Texas, drowned around 1 p.m. Sunday after entering the water to recover an item.

The Highway Patrol said Wilson swam a short distance, went under, resurfaced and then went under a second time without returning to the surface.

Officers said his body was later recovered.

This is the third recent drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks this year.

KOMU 8 previously reported on two drownings that happened at the end of May.

Adam Pedego, 25, of Columbia, drowned May 30 after jumping in to save a passenger who had fallen overboard.

Brandon Ellingson, 20, of Clive, Iowa, drowned May 31 when he stood in a moving boat and either jumped or fell overboard.