Man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A 78-year-old Fenton man drowned Wednesday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks.

The incident occurred in the main channel at mile marker 30.8, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The report says that Ronald Miller was on a fishing boat with Larry Schafer, a 78-year-old from Lebanon. Miller fell off the boat and was not able to stay afloat.

Schafer was the driver of the boat and sustained no injuries.