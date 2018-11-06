Man Drowns at Table Rock Lake

KIMBERLING CITY (AP) - The body of a 53-year-old man has been recovered after he apparently drowned at Table Rock Lake southwest of Kimberling City.

The Southern Stone County firefighters say friends reported the man went under the water near Joe Bald Park on Thursday and didn't resurface.

The Western Taney County dive team helped recover the man's body 20 feet from shore. Stone County doesn't have a dive team but its chief said in a news release that the fire district is looking for ways to fund a diving team.