Man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY - Authorities said a man drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks Friday after jumping off a boat and having trouble making it to shore.

27-year-old Torrance Chatman, of Osage Beach, got off a boat into the water in Welcher Hollow Cove at 6:25 p.m. Authorities said Chatman swam toward a dock but never made it.

He was not wearing a safety device, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Greg Hammond, with Advantage Marine in Sunrise Beach said boaters and swimmers should wear flotation devices. Hammond said vests don't fit unless they feel snug and don't come off when pulled up from the shoulders.

Hammond also gave advice for someone who thinks they're witnessing a drowning.

"Put a life jacket on first, because you can't save them if you can't save yourself," Hammond said. "It's required by law for you to carry a throwable, which is a cushion. It's a flotation device, not a personal flotation device, but you should always throw that to 'em."

Hammond said he tells boaters to stay safe on the water they should always have a designated sober driver and enough flotation devices for everyone on board.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated with the latest information.]