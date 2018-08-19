Man Drowns on Mississippi River

The victim is 49-year-old Alan Ritter of Lake St. Louis. He was reported missing by his wife Saturday afternoon, and his body was found yesterday morning. The Missouri Water Patrol says Ritter launched from a ramp at the Cuivre Island access near St. Charles, planning to go for fuel. His wife called for help when he did not return. The personal watercraft was found tied up not far from Ritter's body. The Water Patrol says Ritter had a history of heart problems and his death appeared to be of natural causes.